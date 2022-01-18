TWO TEENS PERISH IN RUPUNUNI ACCIDENT

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that two teenagers reportedly died yesterday after crashing into each other.

At approximately 14:30 hours yesterday (January 17 2022), Lennon Wilson age eighteen (18) year old of Katoonarib Village South Rupununi was operating motorcycle # NAZ 9974 while Jobe Edwards age nineteen (19) years old of Karaudanawau Village South Rupununi was operating motorcycle # NAP 7804.

According to GPF reports, motorcycle #NAZ 9974 was reportedly proceeding east along the northern side headed in a western direction out of a track whilst motorcycle # NAP 7804 was proceeding north along the western side heading in a southern direction on Karaudanawau Trail.

The accident is reported to have occured whilst motorcycle #NAP7804 was speeding down the Trail when the driver of # NAZ 9974 drove onto the said trail from the track without due care and into the path of the other motorcycle resulting in a collision.

Both drivers were knocked unconscious as a result of the accident however public spirited citizens were able to escort the duo to the Aishalton Health Centre.

Upon arrival Lennon Wilson was pronounced dead whilst Jobe Edwards was treated for head injuries and lacerations about his body. Edwards was later transferred to the Lethem Regional Hospital to receive further medical attention however he later succumbed to his injuries.