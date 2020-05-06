Two Venezuelans chopped by cutlass wielding Brazilian miner

–following altercation over cigarette during drinking spree

Two Venezuelan miners were chopped about their bodies several times while a Brazilian is nursing injuries to his face after being punched repeatedly during an argument that revolved around a cigarette.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian’s son, who is also a miner, is now in police custody after using a cutlass to severely chop the two Venezuelans during the wee hours of Tuesday morning at a shop in the Tamakay Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that around 00:15hrs, 33-year-old Alex Romero and 36-year-old Marco Sanchez, Venezuelan miners, were imbibing in the company of their Brazilian friend, a 23-year-old miner, when the incident occurred.

Nightly News understands that the incident was initiated after Romero asked the suspect’s father for a cigarette.

The Brazilian stated that he did not have a cigarette in his possession which reportedly annoyed Romero, who immediately began to punch the older man in the face.

Reports are that when the 23-year-old miner saw his father being beaten, he armed himself with a cutlass and used the weapon to defend the older man, resulting in Romero receiving several chops about his body.

The other Venezuelan miner, Sanchez, intervened in the altercation and received several chops to his hand.

Some of the wounds on the Venezuelan’s arm

The Venezuelan nationals were taken to the Issenaru Health Centre for medical treatment and were later referred to the Bartica Regional Hospital .

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Brazilian miner has been arrested. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

