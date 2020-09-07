Two weeks tax-free bonus for Joint Service Members- President Ali

President Irfaan Ali, during a press conference today (Monday) announced that members of the Joint Services will be benefitting from a two weeks tax-free bonus.

He noted that in addition to this, his Government will boost the capacity of the country’s security forces with 50 new ‘4×4’ vehicles.

According President Ali, these moves are expected to enable the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to operate more “effectively and efficiently” in an environment which is continuously changing and providing new challenges.

“In order to support our security sector, to support the Police Force, in understanding the new environment in which they operate – greater economic activities in hinterland communities (etc) – they are required to move more swiftly, with a different type of vehicle, so we are going to acquire 50 new 4×4 vehicle for GPF,” he noted.