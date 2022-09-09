Two West Ruimveldt men nabbed at Weldaad road block with 7,710 grams of suspected narcotics

During a ‘stop and search’ exercise on the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice, two men were found with suspected cannabis in their possession.

According to reports, motorcar #HC 4257 was stopped around 06:15hrs on Thursday.

The car had five occupants including the 42 year-old driver of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. They were all asked to step out of the vehicle and take possession of their personal belongings, to which they complied.

A rank then conducted a search in a black haversack which a 25 year-old labourer of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown had in his possession and found eight bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The rank then proceeded to search in a burgandy haversack that another 25 year-old labourer of West Ruimvelt Georgetown had in his possession and found nine bulky parcels, each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They were both told of the offence, arrested and cautioned and they did not respond.

They were escorted into the Weldaad Police Station with the suspected cannabis.

The eight bulky parcels were all weighed and amounted to 3,628 grams and the nine bulky parcels were weighed and it amounted to 4,082 grams — a total of 7,710 grams.

The two suspects were placed into custody, pending charges. Investigations are ongoing.