Two women left without a home after fire destroys wooden structure

Two females are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed their house while the older sister had left the residence to order bread and pastries for her business.

The fire took place shortly after 08:15h on Saturday (yesterday) in North Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Twenty-five-year-old Ann Eve Knights told the cops that she lived in the wooden structure with her sister and that after she left their home to conduct business, while at President’s College Road, Golden Grove, ECD, she was notified that her home was on fire.

The woman stated that she immediately returned to her address while ranks of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) were summoned to the scene.

The firemen responded promptly to extinguish the blaze, however, despite their battle with the fire they were unable to save the home from being completely destroyed.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are in progress.