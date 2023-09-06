Two years jail for teen found with illegal gun at Vergenoegen bar

Shakel Thomas, the 18-year-old handyman of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, who was busted with an illegal gun on Sunday, has been charged and slapped with a two-year jail term.

The handyman was hauled before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and admitted to having an illegal gun on September 3.

On the day in question, Police ranks, acting on information received, went to Nicola Sports Bar at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and conducted a search on Thomas.

During the search, the firearm was found in his pants pocket. The ranks took possession of the firearm, and the barrel had no ammunition.

