U.S WILLING TO SHARE INFORMATION WITH GOV'T, AMBASSADOR THERIOT RECOMMENDS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Travis Chase reports that the United States is prepared to share high-level information about officials involved in public corruption with the Government of Guyana. The list of involved individuals could be extensive.

