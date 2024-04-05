UG CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES OF STUDENTS AND STAFF

Saturday, April 6, 2024
On Wednesday, the University of Guyana recognized the academic excellence of over 100 Faculty of Education and Humanities students as they were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll. This celebration highlights these scholars’ hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievements, underscoring the university’s commitment to academic excellence and student success. Including many students on the Dean’s Honor Roll reflects the high standards and vibrant scholarly community within the Faculty of Education and Humanities. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details on the celebration and the achievements of the honored students.

