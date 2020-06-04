UG MOVES TOWARDS INTL ACCREDITATION FOR ENGINEERING, TECH PROGRAMMES

University of Guyana students enrolled in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) can look forward to having their programmes internationally accredited.

The University of Guyana has collaborated with the United States of America’s Embassy in Georgetown to help provide international accreditation through the Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology (ABET).

ABET is an internationally recognised accreditor of college and university programmes in applied science, computing, engineering, and technology.

The partnership is in keeping with the United States’ commitment toward Guyana’s development, of which education plays a critical role.

The collaboration was announced during a webinar hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Guyana on Wednesday last. Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch explained that international accreditation opens a world of doors and opportunities for students to grow, learn and earn.

“Achieving ABET accreditation for UG’s engineering programmes will increase opportunities for international employment, advancement and prosperity for graduates and allow Guyana to unlock the opportunities provided by the oil industry. There is only one institution with an ABET-accredited program in the Caribbean and I look forward to UG becoming the second.” Ambassador Lynch said.

University of Guyana Chancellor, Professor Edward Greene posited that the university’s programmes must support the development of the country if it is to emerge as a leading institution in the Region. In particular, he highlighted the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) and formulating the consensus on becoming an oil state.

In her remarks Chairperson of UG Transitional Management Committee, Professor Paloma Mohammed-Martin assured that as the institution undergoes its transition the needs of the students, quality of service and what is needed for the continued development of manufacturing in Guyana will be given priority.

The conversation on accreditation also the involvement, outgoing President of ExxonMobil Guyana Rod Henson, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Vincent Adams, President of the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers Stuart Hughes, and students and faculty from UG.

Educational institutions or programmes with ABET certification also undergo periodic reviews to ensure that established criteria are being met. The accreditation process normally takes about 19 months.

Accreditation is a peer-review process that certifies the quality of post-secondary education and provides assurance that programmes meet top-tier global quality standards for engineering.

dpi