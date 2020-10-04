UG to commence new semester on November 2

Despite the havoc that the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused in the economy and various sectors in the country, over 6,000 persons have decided to brave the storm and attend classes at the University of Guyana (UG) in the upcoming new semester.

Meanwhile, the administration of UG has announced that its new semester for 2020 will commence on November 2.

According to a press release from UG, an “emergency Academic Board meeting” was held on Friday and several key measures were finalized in relation to the start of the new semester.

“The traditional commencement exercise will also be online this year, as will 65 percent of the University’s classes,” the statement said.

HGP Nightly News understands that the remaining 35 percent will consist of laboratory and field exercises, which is expected to be “blended and face-to-face” engagements across the Turkeyen and Tain campuses for specific courses or sections of the courses only.

The educational institute is also in the process of establishing protection protocols and measures for social distancing,

“Students will be notified directly of the schedule and safety measures if any of their courses are expected to be face to face… Though additional resources and extended processing hours have been employed for some time, the appearance of some examination results and the need for document verifications have created a backlog of over 2600 applications.”

Additionally, the University’s administration is urging all applicants who have not yet submitted their notarised documents for verification to do so immediately. Such items are required to be emailed to admissions@uog.edu.gy and must not be presented in person. A help desk has been augmented with 14 different lines to accept calls, 24-hour Whatsapp messages, emails and a chat feature. These platforms will be available from Monday, October 5.

Orientation for the new and continuing students will begin on October 26, 2020. It is an onboarding process whereby students are introduced to the regulations, policies, classroom settings and how to calculate their Grade Point Average (GPA) and academic profiles.