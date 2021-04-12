UG’s nine campuses to benefit from Zoom Room projects

Last Saturday, the University of Guyana launched its Zoom Room Projects, which is earmarked as the first building blocks of its blended-learning architecture in preparation for the impending future. The initiative also represents the fulfillment of the first aspirational goal of producing at least one graduate per Guyanese household.

The University, in its statement, said that a total of 18 zoom rooms would service 18 different locations across the University’s nine campuses in Georgetown, Linden, Berbice, Bartica, and Anna Regina, enabling live classrooms to be broadcast to anywhere. The initiative is part of a gift under the Stabroek Block Co-venturers, Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) to the tune of US$70,000.

Speaking at the launch virtually was UG Chancellor, Professor Edward Greene, who noted that the Zoom Rooms are a critical and dynamic tool for enhancing the conferencing and blended learning operations for UG and expressed appreciation to ExxonMobil Guyana and partners for supporting the initiative.

Additionally, UG Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, during brief remarks highlighted that one innovative way the University is using the technology is to place the facility in labs so that during periods requiring distancing, students who are out of the labs can still be remotely immersed in the process and still also benefit from what is happening.