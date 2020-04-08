Despite the decline in gas prices to cushion their expense, several minibus operators have expressed hope that the relevant authorities could increase fares since according to them, they are struggling to earn their daily bread. The President of the United Minibus
Union has however vehemently rejected their proposal. Amel Griffith filed this story.
UMU PRESIDENT SLAMS BUS DRIVERS’ PROPOSAL FOR FARE INCREASE
