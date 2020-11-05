Unemployed man charged for breaking into, robbing Courts Guyana Inc.

An unemployed man had found himself in hot water after he was arrested and taken to Court for allegedly breaking into and robbing a branch of the Courts Guyana Inc. company.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Sunildatt Persaud, was charged on Tuesday for “Break and Enter” and “Larceny” under section 229(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act chapter 8:01.

According to the police, the man resides in Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue and made his first Court appearance in relation to the crime(s) at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, Berbice.

He appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh where he was not required to plea. However, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 and the case has been postponed to November 25, 2020.