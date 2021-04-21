Unemployed man found with quantity of “ganja”, suspected counterfeit cash inside of home

A 23-year-old resident of Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has found himself in hot water after cops discovered a quantity of “ganja” and over $100,000 in $5,000 bills suspected to be counterfeit notes inside of his home Tuesday (yesterday) during a “Cordon and Search” exercise conducted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

According to a statement from the GPF, the exercise was executed between 21:50h and 22:30h and they discovered 13 transparent plastic parcels, each containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems, totaling 2,075 grammes.

The ranks also unearthed 17 “suspected counterfeit five thousand dollar bills (Guyana currency).”

The “ganja” and cash were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed, and the unemployed 23-year-old suspect is currently in police custody pending charges.