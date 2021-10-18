Unemployed youths charged with Good Hope Robbery

Two youths have been charged at the Charity Magistrate’s Court with gold and multi-million-dollar robbery on October 15 at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.

Marlon Vossey, a 20-year-old unemployed man of No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice; and Shaquille McDonald, a 21-year-old also unemployed male of Independence Boulevard, La Penitence were arrested on the robbery date by the police and charged for Robbery under Arms.

The duo appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Lambert, where the accused Marlon Vossey pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment. He also answered to the charge of possession of firearms without a licence. The accused pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment along with $100,000 fine.

The other accused, Shaquille McDonald, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 8.

The third suspect is yet to be charged as he remains hospitalized after vigilante justice in the area.

On the said day, the three men went to the home of a 46 year old around 1:30hrs and confronted him with a gun. He was hit to the head before realizing that $1.5 Million cash and three gold chains valued $380,000 went missing.

Subsequently, the police, assisted by public spirited-citizens, were able to apprehend two suspects with a .38 revolver and a bag containing $224,890.00

Related