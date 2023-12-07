UNICEF APPLAUDS GUYANA’S POSITION ON MENTAL HEALTH, COMMITS TO COMPREHENSIVE ADOLESCENCE PLAN IN 202

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has commended Guyana for its proactive approach in addressing mental health and well-being, particularly at an early stage. Recognizing the importance of this initiative, UNICEF has pledged its support for developing and implementing a comprehensive adolescent mental health plan in Guyana. This plan, set to be rolled out soon, represents a significant step towards enhancing mental health support and services for young people in the country. In her report, Renata Burnette provides additional insights into the commendations from UNICEF, the details of the upcoming mental health plan, and its expected impact on adolescent well-being in Guyana.

