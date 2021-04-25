Unidentified man allegedly killed after mining pit walls cave in, tree falls on top of him

An unidentified man called “Coolie” is now dead after a tree fell on top of his body moments after the walls of a mining pit he was working inside of caved in on Thursday evening at Kuribrong Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the now dead man’s name, age and address is yet to be provided to investigating ranks.

“Information received from the victim’s co-worker states that the deceased was employed by a gold miner as a pitman for the previous five (5) days. The victim was working in a mining pit on the date and time mentioned above along with two other crewmates, when the pit walls caved in and a tree fell on top of the victim. He was then picked up by his crew members and rushed to Mahdia Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.”

According to the cops, the body was examined by police and marks of violence were seen on the right foot and a wound to the head.

“The body was then placed in the mortuary awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME),” the statement added.