Unidentified man found dead underneath Takutu River Bridge

An investigation has been launched into the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found at about 16:00h on Wednesday underneath the Takutu River Bridge, which links Guyana and Brazil.

According to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the body was seen bracing the concrete bridge wall in a sitting position.

The man was clothed in a black long-sleeve shirt and black underwear while his hands and feet were tied with a multi-coloured rope. His neck was tied with a cloth suspected to be his pants.

“Marks of violence were seen on the right knee and neck. The body was removed and escorted to Lethem Regional Hospital, where Dr. Bahadur pronounced it dead,” Police said.

The body is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME) as the investigation continues.

