Unidentified man found on road corner on W.C.B.

Police are now seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who was found on the Vreed-en-Hoop New Road West Coast Demerara. According to a statement by the Police Force, around 7:30hrs an unknown caller reported that the body of an unknown male of East Indian descent was seen lying motionless on the road. Police later arrived at the scene who discovered the man lying on the road corner in a brown short-sleeved jersey, long blue jeans, and white sneakers. The body was checked but no marks of violence were seen on his body.

He was picked up and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting post mortem.

