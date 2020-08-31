Unidentified man killed after car slams into him on roadway

-driver of vehicle turned off car lights, sped away

An unidentified pedestrian who was walking along the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is the country’s latest hit-and-run road fatality.

The accident took place on Sunday around 19:00h in the vicinity of Bounty Farm Limited.

According to the police, the now dead man has been described as a vagrant, is about 5ft 6″ in height, medium built and appears to be between 50 and 55 years of age.

At the time of his demise, he was clad in a three-quarter black pants only and sported a “funky dread hair style.”

Persons in the area where the accident took place told the cips that the now deceased man had been walking South along the Western side of the Timehri Public Road when they heard a loud noise.

Asa result, they ran out from their yards and saw a motor vehicle with no lights on “speeding away” in a Northern direction.

The police stated that the residents then ran towards the pedestrian and saw him lying on the Western parpet with what appeared to be blood on his head.

He was picked up by the police and public spirited citizens in an unconcious condition and placed into a private minibus.

The injured man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD, where medical staff began administering treatment.

However, the unidentified man died while receiving treatment.

His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlor and is awaiting Port Mortem Examination at a later date.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.