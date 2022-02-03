UNIDENTIFIED NAKED MAN FOUND AT SOUTH BETTER HOPE

Police need your help to identify a man found dead in the South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara area on Wednesday.

Police headquarters released a picture of the corpse and are hoping that someone will recognize him. Viewers discretion advised.

According to officers, an anonymous caller contacted the Sparendaam Police Station via telephone and informed police about the corpse. The unidentified male of African descent was found around around about 14:05 laying naked on his back, with severe sunburns.

The man reportedly did odd jobs in the area and is of no fixed place of abode.

However, the body was examined and a decomposed open wound measuring six inches was observed on the left thigh.

The body was later escorted to the GPHC, where he was pronounced dead on arrival and then to the Memorial Funeral Home to await identification and Postmortem examination.