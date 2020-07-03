Unidentified pedal cyclist dead following accident with minibus

An unidentified male pedal cyclist is now dead after he allegedly collided with a minibus along the Non Pareil Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The fatal accident is said to have taken place yesterday (Thursday) around 14:00h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the minibus (BXX 4563) was being driven by a 28-year-old resident of Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) when tragedy struck.

According to the driver of the minibus (BXX 4563, he was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Non Pareil Public Road, ECD, when he observed the pedal cyclist proceeding West on the said side.

He told the cops that at that time the pedal cyclist was some 25 meters away from his vehicle and he “sounded” the horn of his minibus.

However, the driver stated that as he was about to pass the now dead man, he (pedal cyclist) “suddenly swerved South across the road” and the collision took place.

The pedal cyclist was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting identification and a Post Mortem.

According to the police, the minibus driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.