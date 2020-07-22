Unidentified pedal cyclist dies after colliding into car on ECD roadway

An unidentified male pedal cyclist is now dead after he being struck down by a motorcar (PMM 8751) along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last night.

The now dead man was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue long pants and a pair of long boots when he lost his life.

Meanwhile, at the time of the fatal accident, the vehicle (PMM 8751) was being driven by a 22-year-old resident of Haslingston village, ECD.

The driver told the cops that around 18:50h on Tuesday, his car (PMM 8751) was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Melanie Public Road when he noticed the pedal cyclist proceeding East along the Southern side of the said roadway.

However, he stated that the now dead man “suddenly swerved” into the Northern direction across the roadway and into the path of his vehicle.

The young driver stated that he then applied the brakes to his vehicle but the front right side of the car (PMM 8751) collided with the pedal cyclist. This resulted in the pedal cyclist falling onto the road surface and receiving several injuries about his body and head.

According to the driver, he picked up the man in an unconscious condition and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

However, when they arrived, the doctor on duty pronounced the pedal cyclist dead.

His body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary where it awaits identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

Investigations into the matter continue.

