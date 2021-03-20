Unidentified pedal cyclist rides into path of vehicle, suffers head injures with broken leg

An unidentified pedal cyclist is a serious condition with head injuries and a broken leg after he allegedly rode into the path of minibus (BYY 9035) which, as a result, slammed into him along the Strathspey Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, the minibus was being driven by a male resident of the Haslington village, when the serious accident occurred.

Reports are that the minibus (BYY 9035) was proceeding East along the Northern side of the Strathspey Public Road ECD, while the pedal cyclist had been proceeding East along the said side of the road when the incident took place.

“While in the process of passing, the pedal cyclist suddenly turned south across the road into the path of the minibus causing the front portion of the minibus to collide with the pedal cyclist. As a result of the collision the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his head and body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) suffering from a broken right leg and head injuries.”

The unidentified pedal cyclist’s condition is regarded as serious.

Meanwhile, the minibus driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.