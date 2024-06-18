Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeNewsUNITED STATES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO GUYANA TO TACKLE ILLEGAL GUN TRADE
NewsPolitics

UNITED STATES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO GUYANA TO TACKLE ILLEGAL GUN TRADE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
10

On Friday, the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security in the United States Government stated that the U.S. is committed to collaborating with Guyana and CARICOM to address illegal trade. Dacia Richards’s report will provide more details.

Previous article
MINISTRY OF HEALTH HONOURS BLOOD DONORS ON WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY
Next article
VP JAGDEO’S PROPOSED E-LEARNING PROPOSAL RUBBISHED BY OPPOSITION LEADER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Onderneeming Phase 4 Allottees set to take up Residency soon

DESTINATION GUYANA SEES 9 75% INCREASE IN VISITOR ARRIVALS FOR 2019