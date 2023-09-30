UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA FACILITATES WELLNESS EXPO

In a report by HGP Nightly News reporter Kerese Gonsalves, JetBlue and Blueabilities, in partnership with the University of Guyana, hosted Wellness Expo 2023 on Friday morning—the event aimed to address issues affecting overall well-being and break stigmas against mental health conversations in Guyana.
