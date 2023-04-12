UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA TEEN STABBED TO NECK DIES TWO WEEKS AFTER CELEBRATING 18th BIRTHDAY.

Joel Vogt reports that the mother of Anil Jerry, an 18-year-old student at the University of Guyana, is now mourning the loss of her only child. Jerry passed away on Good Friday, two weeks after he was attacked and stabbed in the neck by armed robbers while at a bar on the East Coast of Demerara.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on