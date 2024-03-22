UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA’S CAREER AND JOB FAIR 2024 SEEKS TO BRIDGE ACADEMIA AND INDUSTRY



The University of Guyana is increasingly becoming pivotal to the nation’s expanding labor market, evidenced by the significant participation of businesses in the University’s Career and Job Fair held on Thursday. The event’s objective was to forge stronger connections between academia and industry, facilitating a platform for students and alumni to explore job opportunities and for businesses to tap into the talent pool available at the University. This collaboration underscores the importance of aligning educational offerings with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to contribute to the workforce. Kerese Gonsalves provides an on-the-ground report with more details on the event.

