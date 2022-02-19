UNLICENSED 21 YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN SATURDAY MORNING ACCIDENT

Twenty-one-year-old Devon McCalman lost his life in an accident on the # 8 Public Road Saturday morning when he collided with the a minibus minibus #BXX 4066 stopped in a lane to uplift a passenger.

McCalman who hails from # 10 Village, West Coast Berbice was unlicensed and was was at the time driving motorcycle #CF 2986. The accident occurred around 11:30 hours with the minibus which was being driven by Jainarayan Persaud of 17 De Edward Village, WCB.

According to the police report, both minibus and motorcycle were proceeding east along the northern drive lane with the motorcycle at the rear, when the minibus stopped in the northern drive lane to collect a passenger and the motorcycle collided with the right side rear portion of the said minibus.

As a result of the collision the motorcyclist fell on the road surface where he received injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited persons and taken to Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. His body is presently lying at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

A notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver of the minibus after a breathalyzer test returned no trace of alcohol in his system. He remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force continues to urge road users to exercise care, caution, courtesy, consideration and common sense, and encourages those who are unlicenced to submit themselves to be tested for same before operating any form of motor vehicle on the roadways.