UPDATE: Construction worker identified as man killed in West Ruimveldt shooting

Police have identified Dexter Horsham, a 43-year-old construction worker, as the man killed in the West Ruimveldt shooting.

In a statement, the Police said that Horsham of Lot 430 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was killed at about 16:50h on Thursday.

Ezekiel Subhan, a 25-year-old Private of the Guyana Defence Force, who resides at Lot 426 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, told Police that he was at home with his 23-year-old reputed wife when he heard someone knocking on his house door and was calling for “inside.”

As a result, Subhan went out to the front door, looked outside and saw a man at the door who told him to “evict” from the house.

According to Subhan, the man claimed he bought the house from his great-uncle.

However, Subhan said he told the man that he was not going anywhere and should get the Police involved since he did not come with a document of ownership for the property.

This resulted in an argument, and six other identifiable men reportedly exited a black pickup with registration number GLL 7950, which was parked on the street, facing south.

The GDF Private said the men aggressively came into the yard and rushed to him. A crowd had gathered by then, which included the now-dead man.

A fight broke out, and one of the men who came out of the pickup vehicle and who was armed with a handgun discharged three rounds.

The victim was hit to his left side back. Another man in the crowd, Corwyne Abraham, a 38-year-old taxi driver from Charlestown, also received a gunshot wound.

The gunman and other suspects returned to the pickup and drove off the scene.

The victims were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Horsham was pronounced dead.

Abraham is seeking medical attention, and his condition is listed as stable. Investigations are ongoing.

