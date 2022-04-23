Update in Mariott Deaths: Substance Negative for Narcotics

As more details emerge in the investigation into the deaths of Justin Teixeira and Paishnarine Hansraj, police headquarters confirmed that following various narcotics testing techniques within the scope of the Guyana Forensic Laboratory, the rock-like substances recovered from the vehicle came back negative for the presence of narcotics.

However, the Officials from the Guyana Forensic Laboratory have indicated to investigators that they suspect the substance may be sodium cyanide which is lethal to human beings in small quantities.

This suspicion cannot be confirmed by the officials because the laboratory doesn’t possess the capability to do such testing.

As a consequence, the GPF will resort to sending the samples to an overseas laboratory for further testing.