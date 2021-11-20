Update: On Fire at the Office of Professional Responsibility

Fire has engulfed the Office of the Professional Responsibility at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown. 

The wooden building also houses the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers where efforts were being made to remove law books, files and other valuables as the fire threatened to spread to surrounding buildings.

On the scene were Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs, Anil Nandlall, Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General along with DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack. 

The origins of the fire are not yet known however the Guyana Fire Service He continues to investigate.

