Update: Taxi driver was shot in his bedroom in front of wife and her friend – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) are hunting for two men who allegedly murdered Dellon Josiah, a taxi driver at 007 Taxi Service, on Saturday night.

Josiah, 37, called ‘Milo’ of Lot 625 Perseverance, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was gunned down at about 21:45h by two masked men armed with handguns.

Reports are that Josiah’s wife, Nicosc McDonald Josiah, and a female friend were consuming alcoholic beverages when the two armed perpetrators confronted them.

The suspects asked for the taxi driver, forced the two women inside the house and started searching for the man.

One of the perpetrators opened the bedroom door where Josiah was, and both opened fire on him.

The duo then made good their escape in the eastern direction of the yard. Police were contacted, and on arrival, the man’s body was found lying in a pool of blood.

Four .40 calibre spent shells, four .9MM spent shells, four metal fragments, and three bullets were recovered.

The body was examined, and injuries were seen on the right side foot, left underarm, left temple, and right side ear.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, and the area was canvassed for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...