UPDATED COVID-19 ADVISORY

As the Ministry of Public Health steps up its efforts to limit the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, several Ministries and government agencies have implemented preventatives measures to assist in the management of the virus.

Ministry of Education

All schools closed from March 16 – April 20, 2020 Private lessons urged to close to ensure social distancing Schools, MOE buildings will be sanitized NGSA has been postponed, new dates to be provided Parents advised to work with children in preparation of NGSA through MOE’s website, Guyana Learning Channel, radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1-3 and NCN Radio.

University of Guyana

Campuses closed until March 30, 2020. Only essential staff in Registry, Bursary, Maintenance, Security and Personnel Divisions will be deployed.

Ministry of Public Health

Reduce risk of infection by frequently washing hands, exercising safe coughing technique, avoiding close contact with anyone that has a fever or cough Regularly disinfect workspaces on the job Workplaces should advise employees to stay at home if they are showing signs of COVID-19 Maintain social distance of at least 3 feet from people, especially those showing signs such as coughing, sneezing and high body temperature (fever). Medical masks are not required for general public, but for those persons that cough or sneeze and individuals taking care of someone suspected to have COVID-19. Three categories of suspected cases are patients with acute respiratory illnesses, travel history to country reporting local transmission, persons that have been in contact with persons confirmed to have COVID-19 COVID-19 can be transmitted to countries, irrespective of weather and climatic conditions Health Emergency Operational Centre (HEOC) met to coordinate response to COVID-19 Only the National Public Health Reference Laboratory has the capacity and is authorized to conduct tests for COVID-19 Do not visit hospitals nor health centres if you are suspected to have COVID-19. Contact MOPH hotline 227-4986, 226-7480, 229-7490, 231-1166, 624-3069, 624,9355, 624-6674, 624-2819. Four quarantine sites implemented in Guyana No more self-quarantine. All suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of COVDI-19, will be quarantined in at a Ministry of Public Health facility. An ‘app’ will be established to monitor and evaluate information about the COVID-19. Guyanese urged to only rely on credible sites. The World Health Organisation’s website www.who.int/, the Ministry of Health’s website health.gov.gy.com, and the Pan American Health Organisation’s website, www.paho.org.

St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital

Established a wellness checkpoint. All staff, clients and visitors must go through this wellness checkpoint for initial screening to determine any symptoms of COVID-19. All staff, clients and visitors will then be asked to wash or sanitize hands with sanitizers provided.

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Operations of international flights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport suspended for two weeks, beginning from Midnight Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Ferry service between Guyana and Suriname suspended from March 14, 2020 until further notice.

Department of Public Service

Public servants placed on shift system from March 16-27, 2020. Managerial staff/Heads of Units to work daily. Every Ministry/Department/Region urged to sanitize work environment intermittently during working hours. Public servants absent due to mandatory 14-days self-quarantine are to be cleared by medical practitioner prior to resuming duties.

Department of Citizenship

Persons accessing services will be engaged in smaller groups. Members of public visiting the department are to wear masks ONLY if caring for a person suspected to have COVID-19.

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC)

All field inspections and surveys suspended until further notice. Staff who have travelled overseas of have been exposed to other who have travelled will undergo mandatory quarantine as per WHO recommendations. Resource desk for clients accessing information of preventative measure established. GL&SC has increased cleaning and sanitizing of their offices countrywide and made available hand sanitizers for each staff member and at the entrance of their buildings and all cash registers. Established public sinks equipped with soap and disposable towels at the Commission’s head office. Mandatory sanitization of hands by staff and visitors required. Staff rotation commenced. Recommend clients utilise remote services through the GL&SC hotline, website, email and Facebook page and conduct only essential business at their offices.

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Restricting the number of customers who will be allowed into the GRA offices to avoid crowding. Discontinuing the acceptance of returns at the counter and printing of lodgement receipts when taxpayers submit their returns. This is applicable to all returns including Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Property Tax, PAYE and VAT. Reducing processing of Driver’s Licenses, Motor Vehicle Licences and Motor Vehicle Registrations. A notice advising of same has been published in all the daily newspapers. Cancelling all Taxpayer Education workshops and presentations. Cashier Sections for all officers (Heaquarters & IRTOs) will be closed during midday periods from March 17-27, 2020.

(Tax Relief offered to Businesses and Individuals)

Waiver of VAT, Duties and Excise Tax on all medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID – 19, Vitamin C and multivitamins. Will take effect from March 26, to June 30, 2020. The descriptions of these supplies with their associated tariff codes are given in the table below.

7. CATEGORY PRODUCT BRIEF INFO HS 2017 Tariff Heading COVID-19 Test kits/ Instruments AND APPARATUS used in

Diagnostic Test Covid-19 Test Kits Diagnostic reagents based on a polymerase chain reactions (PCR) nucleic acid test) 3822.00.00.20 Covid-19 Test Kits Diagnostic reagents based on immunological reactions 3215.00.00.10 Covid-19 diagnostic test instruments and apparatus Instruments used in clinical laboratories for In -Vitro diagnosis 9027.80.00.10 PROTECTIVE GARMENTS AND THE LIKE Face and Eye Protection Textile f ace masks, including surgical masks and disposable face masks 6307.90.00.10 Gas masks including masks incorporating eye protection or facial shields. 9020.00.00.10 Protective spectacles and goggles 9004.90.00.20 9004.90.00.30 Plastic face shields (covering more than the eye area) 3926.20.00.10. GLOVES Plastic gloves 3926.20.00.20 Surgical rubber gloves 4015.11.00.00 Other rubber gloves 4015.19.00.00 Knitted or crocheted gloves covered with plastics or rubber 6116.10.00.10 Textile gloves that are not knitted or crocheted 6216.00.90.00 OTHER Disposable hair nets 6505.00.90.10 Protective garments for surgical/medical use 6210.10.00.10 Other protective garments of textiles 6210.20.00.00 6210.30.00.00 6210.40.00.00 6210.50.00.00 Protective garments made from plastic sheeting 3926.20.00.30

CATEGORY PRODUCT BRIEF INFO HS 2017 Tariff Heading THERMOMETERS Liquid filled Thermometer for direct reading Includes standard Mercury-in-glass liquid thermometers 9025.11.00.00 Other thermometers For example, digital thermometers, or infrared thermometers for placing on the forehead. 9025.19.00.00 DISINFECTANTS/STERILIZATION PRODUCTS Alcohol solution Undenatured, containg by volume 80% or more ethly alcohol 2207.10.10.00 2207.10.90.00 Alcohol solution Undenatured, 75% ethyl alcohol 2208.90.00.10 Hand sanitizer liquid or gel generally used to decrease infectious agents on the hands; alcohol-based type 3808.94.10.10 3808.94.90.10 Other disinfectant/ preparations Including rubs and wipes impregnated with alcohol or other disinfectants. 3808.94.10.10 Medical, surgical or laboratories sterilizers Function by steam or boiling water 8419.20.00.00 Hydrogen peroxide in bulk Bulk H 2 O 2 whether or not with solidified with urea. 2847.00.00.00 Hydrogen peroxide as a medicament H2 O 2 put up for internal or external use as a medicine, including as an antiseptic for the skin. 3004.90.00.10 Hydrogen peroxide put up in disinfectant preparations for cleaning surfaces H202 put as a cleaning solution for surfaces or apparatus. 3808.94.10.20 3808.94.90.20 Other Chemical disinfectants disinfectants or disinfectant preparations, containing alcohol, benzalkonium chloride etc 3808.94.10.90 OTHER MEDICAL DEVICES Computed tomography CT scanners Uses a rotating X ray machine to diagnose diseases such as pneumonia 9022.12.00.00 Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO Provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support 9018.90.00.20 Medical ventilators (artificial respiration apparatus) Provides medical ventilation 9019.20.00.00 Patient monitoring devices–Electro-diagnostic apparatus equipment for the observation of a disease, condition, includes such devices as pulse oximeters 9018.19.00.00

CATEGORY PRODUCT BRIEF INFO HS 2017 Tariff Heading MEDICAL CONSUMABLES Wadding, gauzes, bandages, cotton, sticks and similar articles put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical use. 3005.90.00.00 Syringes with or without needles 9018.31.00.90 Tubular metal needles and needles for sutures 9018.32.00.00 Needles, cathethers, Cannulae and the like 9018.39.00.20 9018.39.00.90 Intubation kits 9018.90.00.20 Paper Bed Sheets 4818.90.00.10 VITAMIN C 2936.27.00.00 Multivitamins 2106.90.99.10 2936.29.00.10 SOAPS All soaps 34.01 (all subheadings) RUBBING ALCOHOL ethyl alcohol based 2207.10.90.10 2207.20.90.10

Tax deductions will be given for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Deferment of the payment of corporate and individual advance taxes and PAYE for businesses affected until June 30, 2020. Thereafter, businesses will be allowed to pay advance taxes on the current year basis. All other taxes are due and payable in accordance with the law. This includes Balance of tax payments for Corporation Tax and Income Tax due for Year of Income 2019 which is payable by April 30th, 2020. Interest and penalties though applicable for late filing and payment may be waived by the Commissioner General for due cause. Taxpayers are encouraged to submit their tax returns electronically. Drop boxes are also available at all GRA locations for taxpayers to drop off their returns should they elect not to file electronically. Please note that the issuance of lodgment receipts is suspended. Instead, an online Lodgement Checker will be available on our website www.gra.gov.gy, thereby allowing taxpayers to check that their returns have been brought to account.

Guyana Association of Bankers Incorporated (GABI)

Hours of business at all local banks 8 am – 12 noon until further notice. Customers encouraged to use online service, mobile banking to monitor accounts, make balance payments and transfer funds. ATM services, debit and credit cards, night deposits and drive thrus cane also be used as alternatives.

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT)

Made all COVID-19 hotline numbers (624-2819, 624-6674, 624-3067 and 624-9355) toll free.

National Insurance Scheme (NIS)

Access to NIS compound limited to persons enchasing vouchers or paying contributions. Contribution records can be accessed online via the website nis.org.gy Records queries can be done via the NIS live chat platform or email address: records_queries@nis.org.gy, telephone numbers 226-8059 or 225-2798. Requests for changes or corrections to names along with supporting documents can be placed in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of NIS offices.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Installation f handwashing station at entrance of Head office for staff and members of the public to wash their hands before entering building. Sanitizers place in all offices. Staff working on rotational basis. Reduced number of clients will be allowed in any department. Suspension of field exercise by Enforcement and Planning Department. Frontline staff equipped with protective gear. Members of the public exhibiting signs of a fever of cold asked to seek medical attention before visiting the agency.

Guyana Police Service

Immigration officers at ports of entry will observe all precautionary measures. Increased police presence to deter person from using the back-track route in Region 6.

Guyana Prison Service

From March 18, 2020, only 1 visit per week allowed for remanded and appellant prisoners. Convicted prisoners will continue to have 1 visit per month of 10 minutes duration. Between Monday to Friday from 8am-12 noon, persons desirous of lodging monies for prisoners’ Tuck Shop can do so at locations identified outside prisons. Items for Mazaruni Prison can be delivered at the Prison Headquarters on Brickdam as per normal.

Maritime Administration Department (MARAD)

From march 21, 2020all seaports in Guyana are closed to international vessels except for international merchant ships. No shore-leave and crew exchanges will be granted to crew on board vessels. Entrance to ports will be granted in accordance with established procedures. Stakeholders, operators/owners of vessels, seafarers, shipping agents and the general public required to submit all enquires and or queries via email or contact telephone numbers 225-7330 Or 2263356. Correspondences/documents related to certificates/licenses/seafarers should be submitted electronically to the Maritime Safety Division via email dms@marad.gov.gy or lvyphus@marad.gov.gy or contact telephone numbers 225-7330 or 226-3356 ext. 204, 211, 212. All correspondences/applications related to In-water permits, marine construction, dredging, inspection etc. should be submitted electronically to Ports and Harbours Division via email ports@marad.gov.gy or contact telephone numbers 226-7842 or 227-1696. From March 21, 2020 all agencies with existing credit arrangements with the administration are asked to submit their credit requests for vessels’ clearances electronically to yharris@marad.gov.gy or dph@marad.gov.gy for approval. The clearances will be issued electronically. Note: The division will keep a record of ALL outstanding payments and shall issue invoices in due course. Agencies which do not have credit arrangement with the administration, can have the necessary documents for processing of departure clearance submitted electronically via email to yharris@marad.gov.gy and rforsythe@marad.gov.gy or by WhatsApp (621-3477). Once processed, an advisory on when payments can be made will be sent via email. All payments for Permits to operate in the EEZ and Crude Lifting Activities are to be made via wire transfer or direct deposit. Once the requisite approval has been granted for these activities, a response via email will be sent with the relevant instructions regarding same.

Air Service Limited (ASL)

Staff, customers and visitors will be screened using a laser thermometer. Returning passengers must comply with screening procedures. Persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms and temperatures above 38˚C will be referred to the Ogle Airport Port Health Facility for further screening. Staff provided with N95 face masks and gloves. All areas/surfaces cleaned regularly throughout the day. Social distancing is encouraged. Staff who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms are to return home for testing. Facility equipped with wash stations and hand sanitizers placed at key points. Persons failing to comply with the precautionary measures will be restricted from accessing the facility.

Supreme Court of Judicature

Fumigation and sanitization of court began March 13, 2020. Fumigation of other courts to be done on weekends and periodically as necessary. Court users are to sanitize their hands upon entering the courts. Sanitizers will be placed at entrances and at strategic locations at all courts. Judges, Magistrates as well as supervisors of court registries and officers are to provide guidance on attendance of litigants and progress of trials and hearings. Those accompanying litigants to cases are advised to stay away from the courts. Further remand of prisoners to be conducted via Skype. Fact sheets on COVID-19 to be issued to staff and are to be placed at strategic locations around courts. Response Team established to deal with the preparedness, response and interaction with public health agencies. Review and assessment of situation will be done and updates provided to court users and public. Encourage strict adherence to court protocols in light of COVID-19.

Regional Democratic Council (Region 9)

All villages along the border will identify 1 person to monitor. All mass gatherings will be halted. No permissions for dances and other gatherings will be processed by the Police. Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo has been cancelled. Only critical staff to report for work at the RDC. Hotline established at Lethem Regional Hospital (LRH). Quarantine area established at LRH. All remote airstrips to be operationlised. Travel to and from Brazil to be minimized. Conservation International (CI) has suspended all events with villages.

Lethem Town Council

All public parks and sports ground in Lethem closed for two weeks with effect from March 23, 2020.

National Sports Commission (NSC)

Facilities closed for 2 weeks include the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, National Gymnasium, National Aquatic Center, Colgrain Pool and the National Racquet/Sports Resource Centre.

Protected Areas Commission (PAC)

Georgetown Zo0 closed from March 17, 2020 until further notice. Botanical Gardens and National Park remains open to public.

The Ministry of Public Health is appealing to the general public to remain calm and to implement all the advisories relating to personal hygiene, social distancing and general prevention.

