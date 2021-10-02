URP Chairman recommends the establishment of passport offices in Regions 2 and 7

Chairman of the United Republican Party (URP), Daniel Josh Kanhai, believes that passport offices should be established in Regions two and seven, post haste, given the rising COVID19 figures, as well
as the enormous burden on residents of those regions to travel to Georgetown to benefit from that service. Wendell Badrie has the details in this report

