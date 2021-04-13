US BASED GUYANESE ARRESTED AT CJIA FOR GANJA FOUND IN LUGGAGE

A 50-year-old Guyanese man who is also a United States citizen is expected to appear in court on Wednesday after he was detained and handed over to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit Officials at the Cheddi JaganInternational Airport (CJIA) 2.036 kilograms of marijuana was discovered stuffed in his suitcase.



A Statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday disclosed that Joel Cadogan arrived in Guyana on Tuesday with three large suitcases and two headpieces. He cleared immigration and was subjected to a random search by a GuyanaRevenue Authority (GRA) Custom official at the arrival lounge where four compressed plastic parcels of suspected cannabis wrapped in jeans were uncovered in his luggage.

A further search of the remainder of the man’s luggage was searched where several small empty Ziploc bags were unearthed.CANU concluded in its statement that “there appears to be a developing trend of nefarious individuals trafficking presumably novel grades of marijuana into Guyana from the developed world, reversing the traditional trafficking transshipment flow.”