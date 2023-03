By Tiana Cole.

Following the interception of an outgoing male passenger by Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) officials at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyanese national Cranson Henry, based in the United States, has been sentenced to four years in prison and fined $30,000. He reportedly confessed to attempting to smuggle $13.3 million worth of cocaine concealed in milk packets.

