Antonio Dey brings us an inspiring story of Jeanette Yansen, a seventy-two-year-old Guyanese residing overseas, who is determined to strengthen community relations in her village of Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara. Yansen has established a book club that allows residents to engage in the brain-teasing and stimulating game of Word Search regardless of age. This initiative aims to promote literacy, mental agility, and community interaction.
US-BASED GUYANESE ON A MISSION TO IMPROVE LITERACY IN BV COMMUNITY
