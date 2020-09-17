US SECRETARY OF STATE Mr Michael Pompeo visits Guyana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the highest-ranking sitting government official to visit since this nation’s Independence in 1966 arrived in Guyana just after 17:00h on Thursday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Pompeo first travelled to Suriname on Thursday before coming to Guyana.

In Suriname, Pompeo meets with officials of the Dutch-speaking nation as part of a tour among countries in the western hemisphere. Meanwhile, during his visit here, he will meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials including the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community Irwin LaRocque. Pompeo is also expected to sign a number of agreements with the Guyanese Head-of-State, including a maritime patrol pact to fight off narcotics trade.



The Secretary of State is said to be embarking on a South American tour aimed at highlighting the US’ commitment to safeguarding democracy, combating the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, revitalising economies and strengthening security against regional threats. From Guyana, his next stop will be Brazil, then Colombia, and then return to Plano, Texas, USA.



His tour of the region is scheduled from September 17-20.