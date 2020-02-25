US$2M AGRO-INDUSTRIAL PARK TO BE ESTABLISHED AT WALES SUGAR ESTATE

National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has announced plans to establish an agro-industrial park at the Wales Sugar Estate on the West Bank Demerara.

The venture is a collaboration between NICIL and the Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Incorporated (CMEI) with some 200 acres earmarked for the centre.

The initiative will generate a multi-million-dollar platform to showcase Guyana’s produce to the region and international markets and improve strides in the agricultural and other major industries locally.

NICIL representative Rachel Henry told the media that the agency was living up to its motto of “Vision to Change” with this latest initiative and others like the construction of the AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle.

“We utilise the lands that were once demarcated for sugar cane to produce something tangible, something that expresses revolutionary, transformative change for the people of Guyana,” Henry said.

CEO of Energy Real Estate Solutions (ERES), Mike Elliot, whose company is part of CMEI, said there was a demand for Guyana’s vital products.

“It’s our job as a team, to figure out and come up with the best plan to get your products to market. So, through a public partnership, it is our vision to create an industrial park that will have cold storage and food processing components.”

Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Hon. Valerie Adams-Yearwood commended NICIL for its support and determination to transform the agriculture sector.

“The facility that we will see very soon is a result of foresight. Only people with vision will even attempt a state-of-the-art facility without money,” she declared.