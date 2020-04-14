Temika Rodney tells us now that Despite Guyana not being listed among the countries granted financial aid by the World Bank to strengthen developing countries response to COVID-19, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is adamant that Guyana’s US$5M request to
the bank has not been denied.
US$5M GRANT FROM THE WORLD BANK HAS NOT BEEN DENIED – PM
