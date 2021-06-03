Use money from the Natural Resources Fund to remedy the flood situation – Khemraj Ramjattan

0
79

Khemraj Ramjattan, Leader of the Alliance for Change and Shadow Minister of Agriculture in the National Assembly believes that the government should allow monies to be withdrawn from the Natural
Resources Fund, to aid in flood relief efforts across the country

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.