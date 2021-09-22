Vaccination needed to enter the US by air

Beginning in early November all adult foreign nationals travelling to the United States by air will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinated air passengers will also be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken three days preceding the flight’s departure. The following is a press release from the US Embassy:

Beginning in early November, adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions.

U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents (LPR) will be exempted from this vaccination requirement, although unvaccinated U.S. citizens, nationals, and LPRs will be subject to new pre-travel and post-travel testing requirements.

All adult foreign-national international air travelers coming to the United States will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight.

Vaccinated air passengers will also be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days preceding the flight’s departure from a foreign country, or written documentation of recovery from COVID-19 after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a letter from a licensed health care provider that the passenger has been cleared for travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to strongly recommend against air travel by U.S. citizens and LPRs who are not fully vaccinated. However, all such travelers who return to the United States will be required to provide the following information prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight:

· Provide proof of a negative test result taken one day prior to their departure; and,

· Provide proof they have purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival.( CNC3)