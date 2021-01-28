Vagrant bludgeoned to death with brick while laying on road

A man who frequently sleeps on the roadway and is only known as “Curl up toe” by members of the public, was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by a 27-year-old male who used a huge brick to commit the murder on Wednesday (yesterday) at Camp and Robb Street, Georgetown.

Although the cops are presently unsure of the now dead man’s identity, he is believed to be around 45-years-old. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old suspect of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown is currently in police custody.

Reports are that around 03:30h on the day in question, a Security Officer who was in the vicinity of the area where the man was killed, stated that he saw the suspect “pick up a brick” and deal several lashed to the unidentified man’s head.

He then quickly made good his escape in a Northern direction and was later arrested at a location on Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

According to the police, the body of “Curl up toe” was examined by detectives who observed several injuries to the man’s head.

His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.