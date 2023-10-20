VAST INCREASE IN BUSH AND RUBBISH FIRES DUE TO EL NINO CONDITIONS – FIRE CHIEF

Due to the El Nino conditions, there has been a significant increase in grass and rubbish fires reported to the Guyana Fire Service, with the count reaching 1,511 for the year. The public is now being cautioned against igniting fires, as they will be held accountable for any resulting damages. Renata Burnette provides further details in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on