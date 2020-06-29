Vehicle of TV Journalist, News Anchor Travis Chase goes up in flames

0
133

In the wee hours this morning, a brand new black Honda CRV four(4)-wheel drive owned by well known Journalist and television News Anchor, Travis Chase, who is attached to the HGPTV Nightly News, exploded after allegedly being set on fire.

The blaze is said to have taken place around 02:45 today in the compound of the Public Service Ministry at Vlissengen Road and Durban Streets  for security purposes since he lives in proximity of that location.

According to Chase, he was alerted about the fire around 03:00h and when he arrived at that location, his vehicle had already been engulfed by flames.

Two other vehicles inside of the Ministry’s compound also suffered damages.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Ministy managed to capture footage of the incident.

Investigations into the matter are currently underway.

