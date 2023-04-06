Vendor busted on Vlissengen Road with suspected ganja 

Shabika Spencer, a 39-year-old vendor, was on Wednesday caught on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, with 19.25 pounds of suspected marijuana in a suitcase.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that at about 17:45h, an intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) intercepted a motor vehicle in which Spencer was an occupant.

A search was conducted, and ranks observed a black suitcase that was next to the suspect in the back passenger seat. The law enforcement officers opened the suitcase and found several packages suspected to be cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic.

The suspect was told of the allegation and cautioned. She was arrested and taken to CID’s headquarters, where the packages containing the suspected cannabis were counted and amounted to 13 compact parcels.

The suspect is in Police custody pending further investigation and charge.

