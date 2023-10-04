VENDOR CHARGED FOR ROBBING KITTY SECURITY FIRM OF $6M

A 43-year-old man has been remanded to prison by City Magistrate Rhondell Weever after being charged with robbing a man of $6.3 million, along with four firearms and a quantity of ammunition. For more details on this case, watch Tiana Cole’s report.
