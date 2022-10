Twenty-year-old Daniel Smith of Sparendaam New Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday charged and fined $20,000 or one week imprisonment for selling explosives.

Smith, a vendor at the Anna Regina Old Market, Essequibo Coast was arrested on 2022/10/23 by police in Region #2 for the Unlawful Selling of Explosives.

The accused on 2022/10/25 appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate Court, where he pleaded guilty.

He was fined $20,000 or one week imprisonment.