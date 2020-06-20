Vendor found on stairway died from cirrhosis of the liver

An autopsy report has concluded that there was no foul play involved in the death of the 53-year-old vendor, Chandika Persaud, who was found lifeless on the steps leading to the door of his home on Friday.

According to the Post Mortem Examination (PME) Persaud died from cirrhosis of the liver.

Persaud, who hailed from Lot 96 West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica, Essequibo River, was discovered dead around 09:30h on Thursday by his friend to whom he (Persaud) had hours earlier invited to “have a few drinks.”

Reports are that around 07:00h on the day in question, Persaud had been sitting in his veranda and called out to his friend, inviting the man to consume some alcoholic beverages.

However, the friend reportedly declined the offer, stating that he had chores inside his home to complete. This was the last time Persaud had been seen alive.

A few hours later, around 09:30h, the friend decided to take up Persaud’s offer and visited the now dead man’s residence.

He told the cops that he stood in front of the vendor’s yard shouting for the man’s name several times in order to notify him of his arrival

However, after his calls went unanswered, the friend entered the yard and approached the stairway leading to Persaud’s door.

This is when he discovered the vendor’s body which appeared to have been motionless.

He quickly raised an alarm and police ranks were summoned to the scene.

According to investigators, small abrasions were seen on Persaud’s upper right shoulder, right elbow and swelling on the right side of his forehead.

The vendor was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where he was pronounced dead in arrival.